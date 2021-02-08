Ten Perficient Colleagues Designated As Sitecore MVPs

Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ("Perficient"), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that 10 Perficient colleagues have been named Sitecore 2021 Most Valuable Professionals...

Now in its 15 th year, the Sitecore MVP program celebrates outstanding individuals from around the world who have demonstrated exceptional Sitecore community support through their technical knowledge and provided influential feedback to drive platform development. This year, in addition to naming 10 colleagues as MVPs, Sitecore recognized Brian Beckham, general manager in Perficient's Sitecore practice, as one of only 15 global MVPs celebrating more than 10 years in the program.

"Perficient is proud to continue our legacy of having several colleagues named as Sitecore MVPs," said Beckham. "Our clients recognize the importance of building digital experiences that deliver engaging content across every touchpoint. These MVP designations reinforce our deep commitment to participate in the Sitecore community. We are constantly developing our knowledge of the Sitecore platform to help our customers succeed."

Perficient Earns Sitecore Content Hub Specialization Following Rigorous Enablement Process

In addition to receiving several Sitecore MVPs distinctions, Perficient recently met the qualifications to earn Sitecore's Content Hub specialization. The designation improves Perficient's ability to provide businesses with holistic, customer-centric experiences powered by the Sitecore platform.

"We're thrilled to showcase our expanding Sitecore thought leadership with specializations like this," said Stephen Tynes, Sitecore MVP and principal of Perficient's Sitecore practice. "As a Content Hub specialized partner, we can help clients build a comprehensive view of their entire content lifecycle, including a complete digital asset management strategy. Designations like this help us paint a fuller picture of our extensive expertise across products within the Sitecore ecosystem. When coupled with our end-to-end digital capabilities, specializations allow us to ensure that customers can get the most out of their investment in the Sitecore platform."

Perficient earned the specialization through the Sitecore Product Specialization Framework, a way to surface and highlight partners' product skills and capabilities in order to give partners and customers a head start on project success. This Content Hub-ready designation enables Sitecore customers to recognize a specialized solutions partner, increasing customer confidence and reducing project risks to help maximize ROI.

"Sitecore welcomes Perficient to the list of partners who have been awarded the Sitecore Content Hub practice specialization," said David Holmes, VP of Global Sales and Partner Operations, Sitecore. "Not only does this achievement reflect a significant investment of time and resources, it highlights a level of commitment appreciated and welcomed by Sitecore and customers."

An award-winning Sitecore Platinum Partner, Perficient has designed, implemented, and delivered many enterprise-level sites powered by Sitecore Experience Platform that enable businesses to connect with consumers and deliver relevant content when and where they need it.

For more information about Perficient's Sitecore expertise, subscribe to Perficient's blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

