TEN Ltd Announces 24-Month Charter For Four Panamax Tankers

ATHENS, Greece, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN, Ltd ("TEN" or the "Company") (TNP) - Get Report today announced 24-month charters with profit sharing provisions for four LR1 product tankers to an oil concern. The combined minimum revenues from these contracts are expected to be around $40.0 million, excluding any additional revenue that may be generated from profit-sharing.

"These charters highlight our policy of flexible long-term contracts with first-class counterparties that on the one hand provide cash flow security while on the other preserve the Company's ability to capture market upturns in strong freight environments," Mr. George Saroglou, COO of TEN commented. "These contracts are a reflection of strong industry fundamentals as world economies restart and mirror the ones currently in evidence in the container and dry bulk sectors," Mr. Saroglou concluded.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 28 years as a public Company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including one LNG carrier and one suezmax DP2 shuttle tanker under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.5 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSExcept for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.George Saroglou COO +30210 94 07 710 gsaroglou@tenn.gr

Investor Relations / Media Capital Link, Inc. Nicolas Bornozis Markella Kara +212 661 7566 ten@capitallink.com