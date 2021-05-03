TEMSA Delivers 22 Bus Units To Belgian Public Transport Company OTW

Shipment follows first order of four units in December 2020; fleet of LD SB PLUS vehicles will eventually increase to 40

ADANA, Turkey, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TEMSA has accelerated its deliveries, making an export lunge on the European market. After delivering the first shipment consisting of four units to Opérateur de transport de Wallonie (OTW), the public transport company of the Wallonie region situated to the south of Belgium, in recent months, TEMSA has now completed the delivery of the second-shipment of 22 LD SB PLUS model vehicles to the region as well.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VEHICLES WILL REACH 40

Within the scope of the framework order agreement, the major bus order in the Benelux region in recent years, the number of the TEMSA-branded vehicles that will hit the roads of Wallonie will have reached 40 with the delivery of 14 ongoing vehicle orders in the next few years.

Wallonie, which stands out as a region with a total population of 3.7 million, is also known as the commercial crossroads of Europe. The vehicles sold to OTW will be used in South Belgium's public transportation.

EQUIPPED WITH THE CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY

TEMSA's LDSB PLUS vehicles that are richly equipped to attract attention with their modular interior design, advanced security systems, and cost-effective and user-friendly structure. LDSB PLUS offers high performance, low fuel consumption, and comfort-oriented design approach, promise a comfortable journey to passengers, with a body lowering/lifting feature that facilitates getting off and on and the option of an electrically operated elevator for disabled people. In addition to the alcohol meter feature of the LD SB model, which guarantees safe driving, its equipment such as automatic brake system, heated windshield, reverse driving sensor provide easy-of-use for drivers and provides passengers with safe and comfortable travel.

Able to benefit from the spacious interior design and powerful air conditioning system, passengers also have the opportunity to charge their personal electronic devices thanks to the USB ports situated among the equipage.

TEMSA'S LARGEST BUS DELIVERY IN BENELUX

Hakan Koralp, TEMSA's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer,commented: "Our export to Belgium is a great source of pride for us in this period, in which TEMSA started to have a greater say in the global market. Moreover, it is an important opportunity for the Benelux market in view of TEMSA's brand image. The TEC Group, the operating company of OTW, in charge of local public transportation in the Wallonie Region, carries 150 million passengers every year, with its fleet of 2,400 buses. In addition, they are also engaged in tramway and subway transportation. We are very happy with having realized the largest bus delivery in the Benelux region in recent years."

