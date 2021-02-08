TEMSA Completes Delivery Of New TS35E To A Yankee Line, A Multifaceted Motorcoach Operator Based In Boston

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in Boston, Massachusetts, in 1980 by Don Dunham and Don Ogden, A Yankee Linehas grown to 76 luxury coaches based in the Boston and New York metro areas. The motorcoaches in their fleet vary from 21 to 56 passenger capacity, in an effort to meet their clienteles' specific needs.

Dunham commented: "We have been operating TEMSA TS35s since 2013 as our chosen 'small bus' complement to our versatile luxury fleet."

The new purchase is one of six TEMSA35-foot coaches in their fleet. It targets the luxury executive market and accommodates 21 passengers in specially designed two-plus-one seats. Equipped with satellite TV, wood grain flooring, aluminium wheels, 110V outlets, and USB ports, it also boasts a custom galley manufactured by Creative Mobile Interiors.

Powered by a CumminsL9 350 HP engine driving through an AllisonB500 transmission, like all TEMSAs delivered in the US, the TS35 has a stainless steel monocoque frame, substantial underfloor luggage space, and the latest in safety technology.

Tony Mongiovi, TEMSA's NE Regional Manager, said:

"All of us at TEMSAare excited about this coach for many reasons. It's a privilege to work with a company that has a reputation for quality like A Yankee Line. Their commitment to providing superior service is evident in the way they designed and specified this coach."

"We at TEMSAare proud of the fact that we got to 'show off' our versatility, and in the midst of a worldwide slowdown, it's great to see an operator like A Yankee Lineinvesting in the future of luxury motorcoach transportation."

"Our TS35 model is among the essential players in the US motor coach/travel segment and it stands out in the market as a very comfortable product available in dimensions ideal for smaller customer segments as well as for its robustness and low operating cost. Our alliance with A Yankee Line, one of the most powerful players in the market since 2013, is very valuable to us. Today, we are once again pleased because they have chosen TEMSA."

"Key factors which make TEMSA a successful actor worldwide are our ability to quickly adapt to our customers' needs with our robust R&D center and technological advancements, and our capacity to launch tailor-made products in the market. We are on a fast-growth track in the US market and have been continuously renewing our product range. With the success we have achieved, we have set new goals for the upcoming period. Our electric vehicles are ready for mass production and we will see them soon on the roads in different parts of the US," said Fatih Kozan, Country Director at TEMSA North America.

Founded in 1968, and building coaches since 1984, TEMSAis one of Turkey's leading automotive companies, manufacturing and distributing buses and coaches in domestic and international markets.

After the recent share transfer, Sabancı Holding and PPF Group, the controlling shareholder of Škoda Transportation, a highly regarded Czech-based company that is among the world's largest manufacturers of light rail vehicles and propulsion units for trolleybuses, took over the management of TEMSA.

With a worldwide reputation for quality and support, TEMSAhas a broad range of products that helps customers serve a changing business environment and adapt their fleets to passengers' evolving needs. Visit their US website at: www.temsa.com/us/en/temsa.

