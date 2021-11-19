Tempus Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement With AstraZeneca To Advance Oncology Therapeutics

Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a multi-year, strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) in which the two companies will work together to gather insights, discover novel drug targets,...

Tempus, a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced a multi-year, strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) in which the two companies will work together to gather insights, discover novel drug targets, and aim to develop therapeutics for the broader oncology community. By combining the capabilities of a technology company with those of a biopharmaceutical company, the two companies hope to advance drug discovery and development, to more quickly deliver innovation to patients.

The strategic collaboration aims to optimize Tempus' AI-enabled platform and vast repository of multimodal data to advance novel therapeutic programs in oncology on a global scale. Under the terms of the agreement, AstraZeneca will leverage Tempus' de-identified data and analytical tools across a broad range of capabilities. This collaboration combines Tempus' AI and machine learning capabilities for identifying novel insights with AstraZeneca's deep expertise in R&D to ultimately develop new therapeutic options for patients.

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to advance precision medicine in ways that seemed unimaginable just a few short years ago," said Eric Lefkofsky, Founder and CEO of Tempus. "We look forward to working with AstraZeneca to apply AI-enabled solutions to advance its robust therapeutic pipeline in an effort to help patients live longer and healthier lives."

"Cancer drug discovery and clinical development are being transformed by the ability to analyze vast amounts of rich data using artificial intelligence," said Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca. "We are very pleased to collaborate with Tempus to enhance our data-driven R&D strategy and glean critical insights that will deepen our understanding of complex tumor biology, enhance access to predictive preclinical models, and increase the probability of clinical success across our diverse pipeline."

About Tempus

