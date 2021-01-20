Tempur-Pedic Ranks Highest In Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Study

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A focus on comfort and quality of home furnishings has taken on a priority as people spend more time at home because of COVID-19. Consumers shopping for a mattress identified that brand trust was among the most important purchase considerations, according to the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Study released today.

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Mattress Brand Study identified Tempur-Pedic as the most trusted brand among 12,816 people considering purchasing a mattress. The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Mattress Brand study examines trust among nationally recognized brands, including Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Serta, Sealy, Tuft & Needle, Beautyrest, Select Comfort, Simmons, BeautySleep, Purple, Leesa, Casper, and Spring Air.

Tempur-Pedic received the highest Net Trust Quotient score and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted mattress brands. This is the third consecutive year in which consumers chose Tempur-Pedic as the most trusted brand in the annual America's Most Trusted study conducted by Lifestory Research.

See trust scores, ratings, and ranking from the 2021 America's Most Trusted® Mattress Brand study here.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

