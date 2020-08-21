Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. ("TDF") Announces Distribution

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) - Get Report today announced a total distribution of $2.5770, comprised of net investment income of $0.1550 per share and long-term capital gains of $2.4220 per share, payable on September 21, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 4, 2020 (Ex-Dividend Date: September 3, 2020).

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200821005423/en/