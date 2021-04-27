Temperatures Soar For Dubai's Super Prime Property Market

Another luxury villa in Dubai that sold this week for above AED 100 million shows the strength of the city's super prime residential sector.

DUBAI, UAE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since Dubai property transactions broke a seven-year record in November 2020, predictions started pouring in that the market was headed for a turnaround. As the weather begins to heat up, it seems the real estate market is following suit with the sale of a stunning villa for a price exceeding AED 100 million ( USD 27 million). Marketed exclusively by award-winning luxury brokerage LuxuryProperty.com, this villa is the third-highest residential sale in Dubai's history.

As discretion is at the heart of the LuxuryProperty.com ethos, details remain scarce. Suffice it to say that the villa is located in one of Dubai's most exclusive communities, and the European buyers (who wish to remain anonymous) are the new owners of a spectacular residence.

Both buyer and the seller were represented by agents of LuxuryProperty.com - Patrick Hayden and Riccardo Scala, respectively.

Riccardo Scala is an award-winning broker with an impeccable reputation in the industry and a competitive edge honed by a background in professional soccer. "I am delighted to be part of the team that has transacted this stunning property," he says. "Fostering strong relationships is the key to successfully completing transactions at this level, and that is what our Private Client team excels at."

Patrick Hayden (pictured) has two decades of real estate experience across multiple jurisdictions, including Australasia and MENA. "It was a pleasure to be involved in selling what I think is Dubai's most luxurious villa," he says. "Though noteworthy, this transaction is only a snapshot of our work. As part of the Private Client Office, we have the privilege of working discreetly with some of the highest net worth individuals in the world to help them find their perfect piece of Dubai real estate. We are excited to announced further transactions of this nature very soon."

"We are seeing ever-increasing levels of transactional activity in the super prime marketplace," says Andrew Cummings, Co-Founder & Managing Director of LuxuryProperty.com. "This transaction only helps to cement Dubai's position as a primary residence destination, and the super prime sector is buzzing. I am truly excited about what the future holds for this incredible city as discerning buyers from around the world are seeing Dubai for what it is - simply, the most excellent place to work and to live."

A dynamic digital destination, LuxuryProperty.com lists an exclusive portfolio of over $6 billion of on- and off-market properties across the globe, and specializes in delivering exceptional private client advisory services with an emphasis on professionalism and discretion. The company also offers a bespoke real estate search and acquisition service through its exclusive Private Client Office.

