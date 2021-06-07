Temas Resources To Present At The LD Micro Invitational XI Online Conference

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the "Company" or "Temas Resources"), announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET, Track 4.

Temas Resources Corp. (CSE: TMAS, OTCQB: TMASF, FSE: 26P) (the "Company" or "Temas Resources"), announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming LD Micro Invitational XI event on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 10:30 AM ET, Track 4. Michael Dehn, CEO of Temas Resources, will be giving the presentation.

"I look forward to presenting our mineral processing technologies and mining exploration projects in our first public presentation since the formation of the Company. We are positioning our two mining exploration projects to feed materials to consumer products companies, and we are rapidly moving our greener mineral processing technologies to support the electric vehicle, energy metals and battery industries," states the Company's CEO Michael Dehn. "We have accomplished a lot in a very short period of time and it is now time to get our story out to potential investors."

Event: Temas Resources Corporation Presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM EDT, Track 4

Register to watch the presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th - Thursday, June 10th, 2021.

The festivities run from 7:00 AM PT - 3:00 PM PT / 10:00 AM ET - 6:00 PM ET each day.

This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.

About Temas ResourcesTemas Resources Corp. ("Temas Resources") (CSE:TMAS) (OTCQB:TMASF) (FSE: 26P) is focused on the advancement of mineral independence and the processes in which minerals are extracted in an environmentally friendly manner. Temas Resources invests in and works to apply green technology across its mining portfolio to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint of metal extraction through advanced processing and patented leaching technologies.

Temas Resources flagship properties are located in the stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec (Canada) bordering Vermont, Maine, and New York State (U.S.) in an area known as the Grenville Geological Province. The Grenville Geological Province is home to Lac Tio, the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world. As a mineral exploration company focused on the environmentally friendly acquisition, exploration and development of Iron, Titanium, and Vanadium properties in a socially re­sponsible manner, Temas Resources has focused its efforts on advancing two major projects in the Grenville Geological Province area. The first, the DAB Property, is an option for 100% interest consisting of 128 contiguous mineral claims which covers 6,813.72 hectares (68.14 km 2) within the Grenville Geological Province. The flagship, the La Blache Property, is 100% ownership of 48 semi-contiguous mineral claims which cover 2,653.25 hectares (26.53 km 2) within the Grenville Geological Province. All public filings for the Company can be found on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com. For more information about the Company, please visit www.temasresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Temas Resources Corp.,"Kyler Hardy"Director

Forward Looking Statements This news release includes certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking statements or information.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information relating to any future min­eral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Temas Re­sources, future growth potential for Temas Resources and its business, and future ex­ploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expecta­tions, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and percep­tion of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of iron, titanium, vanadium and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of de­velopment of exploration projects; Temas Resources' ability to operate in a safe and ef­fective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Temas Resources' respective current views with respect to fu­ture events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estim­ates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to signific­ant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information and Temas Resources has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Com-pany's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associ­ated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Quebec; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's in­ability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from op­erations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns in­herent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metal­lurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and fin­ancial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Temas Resources' management dis­cussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to for­ward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Temas Resources has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materi­ally, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or in­tended. Temas Resources does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to up­date these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such state­ments or information, other than as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210607005618/en/