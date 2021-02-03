TELUS International Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Darren Entwistle, President and Chief Executive Officer, TELUS Corporation and Jeff Puritt, President and Chief Executive Officer, TELUS International, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to announce the company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

TELUS International is a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-gen solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company is defining a new category at the intersection of digital IT and digital CX - uniquely positioned with its integrated, end-to-end digital services, solutions and platforms across the full customer experience value chain. TELUS International is a global business with meaningful scale, proven capabilities, and a caring culture, enabling a robust financial profile with a focus on profitable growth. For more information visit: telusinternational.com

Date: Wednesday February 3, 2021 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

