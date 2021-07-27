TELUS International Announces The Launch Of Intelligent Insights

TELUS International (NYSE and TSX: TIXT), a leading digital customer experience (DCX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, today announced the launch of Intelligent Insights, a tool-agnostic platform to monitor and manage robotic process automation (RPA) solutions and bots. With Intelligent Insights, companies can track their digital operations on a single platform to monitor effectiveness, cost savings and opportunities for innovation.

"Over the past year and a half, we have seen businesses significantly increase their spending on automated solutions to stay connected with their customers, ensure business continuity and realize efficiencies as a way to address challenges brought about by the pandemic," said Jim Radzicki, chief technology officer at TELUS International. "This acceleration has resulted in a 'bot proliferation' and a rising dependence on these digital coworkers. Most organizations take advantage of multiple automated solutions to optimize performance and, although each solution offers its own unique benefits, using multiple providers can make it challenging to gain full oversight over siloed automation programs."

Intelligent Insights supports all major automation platforms, including intelligent TELUS International Assistant, Blue Prism, UiPath, Automation Anywhere and more. Intelligent Insights, which facilitates a single, centralized Center of Excellence (CoE), delivers cost savings opportunities based on the optimization it offers through license utilization across automation and bot management platforms. During its initial pilot phase, Intelligent Insights helped a leading telecom company save $24 million and 800,000 hours, with 12+ million digital coworker transactions.

"The pandemic made automation a top priority and continues to be a key part of ongoing recovery as organizations must simultaneously streamline operations, reduce costs, transform and elevate their employee and customer experiences, and create the capacity for teams to ideate, innovate and do higher-value work," said Maureen Fleming, program vice president, Intelligent Process Automation Market Research and Advisory Service at IDC. "This could mean having to operate and manage a fast-growing number of bots that are often developed on different software platforms. Companies that can find a way to get a single, holistic view of their automation initiatives to analyze and optimize them individually and as a collective, will be better positioned to extract exponential value from their investments."

IDC forecasts that the intelligent process automation market will grow to $28.5 billion in 2023. The market research firm also predicts that by 2024, over 75% of organizations will implement some level of automation across multiple processes to drive higher levels of process optimization and to free up operational cash.

"Our goal is to support every single one of our clients through their digital journey and empower them with the necessary tools, including Intelligent Insights as their bot and automation management platform," added Radzicki. "With Intelligent Insights, we can offer them the power to fully leverage the potential of their digital coworkers and see that their investments in automation are paying off."

TELUS International is an industry leader in building bot and automation solutions for clients across a variety of industries. Recently, TELUS International was recognized with the Best Informational Bot Solution award from the AI Breakthrough Awards for its Agent Assist Chatbot. The AI Breakthrough awards recognize the best companies, technologies, products and services in the field of artificial intelligence.

About TELUS International

TELUS International (NYSE & TSX: TIXT) designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company's services support the full lifecycle of its clients' digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International's integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, intelligent automation, end-to-end AI data solutions that include computer vision capabilities, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn more at: www.telusinternational.com.

