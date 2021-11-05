TELUS Corporation Notice Of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3274 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

By order of the Board

Andrea WoodChief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British ColumbiaNovember 4, 2021

Contact: Investor Relations1-800-667-4871 ir@telus.com