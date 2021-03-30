TELUS Announces Debt Offering

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today an offering of $500 million of senior unsecured Series CAE notes with a 30-year maturity. The notes are offered through a syndicate of agents led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and together with BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 5, 2021.

The 4.10% 30-year Series CAE notes were priced at $99.47 per $100 principal amount for an effective yield of 4.131% per annum and will mature on April 5, 2051.

The net proceeds of this Offering will be used to fund the repayment upon maturity of the Series 3, 10.65% debentures of TELUS Communications Inc. due June 2021, the repayment of commercial paper (incurred for general working capital purposes), and for general corporate purposes.

TELUS will be filing a prospectus supplement to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 13, 2020 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The notes are not being offered in the United States or to any resident of the United States.

This media release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any Canadian securities regulatory authority, nor has any authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement.

Copies of the short form base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering of the notes when filed with securities regulatory authorities in Canada may be obtained from the Chief Legal and Governance Officer of TELUS at 510 W. Georgia St., 23rd Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia V6B 0M3 (telephone 604-695-6420). Copies of these documents are, or will be, available electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval of the Canadian Securities Administrators ("SEDAR"), at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains statements about future events pertaining to the offering, including the anticipated closing date of the offering and the intended use of the net proceeds of the offering that are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including risks associated with capital and debt markets. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. The timing and closing of the above-mentioned offering are subject to customary closing conditions and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual future performance and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this news release is subject to the disclaimer and the qualifications and risk factors as set out in our 2020 annual Management's discussion and analysis and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe our expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Ian McMillan 604-695-4539 ir@TELUS.com

Media Relations Steve Beisswanger 514-865-2787 Steve.Beisswanger@TELUS.com