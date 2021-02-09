TELUS And Google Form Strategic Alliance To Bring Digital Transformation To Key Industries, Including Communications Technology, Healthcare, And Agriculture

10-year agreement will introduce new solutions and improved customer experiences, while also driving new efficiencies for TELUS through its commitment to public cloud

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Cloud and TELUS today announced a strategic alliance to co-innovate on new services and solutions that support digital transformation within key industries, including communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security, and connected home. The 10-year collaboration will also accelerate TELUS' IT and network modernization initiatives, enabling further operational agility and supporting improved customer experiences.

"This announcement represents an important milestone in our longstanding growth strategy, reflecting our team's unwavering commitment to innovation as we accelerate our digital transformation journey," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Our strategic partnership with Google will propel our digital leadership across the communications technology, healthcare and agriculture sectors, whilst amplifying our Customers First priority, redefining how service is delivered in Canada and globally. As world leaders in social capitalism, our organizations will leverage the potency of our technology to create meaningful human and social outcomes, as we continue to build stronger, healthier and more sustainable communities."

"We are proud to partner with TELUS to help fuel a fundamental shift to digital, leveraging data and AI to create valuable insights and improve customer experiences in multiple verticals," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "We operate the cleanest cloud in the industry, and this partnership demonstrates the potential of what's possible when you combine technology and innovation with a commitment to create a more sustainable world."

As part of the partnership, TELUS and Google will collaborate on the following initiatives:

Reimagining the future through co-innovation: Google Cloud and TELUS will generate new industry solutions and go-to-market strategies that will drive growth in adjacent industries, commencing with communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security and automation. One of the areas of focus will be on redefining the way healthcare and agriculture solutions are delivered, increasing collaboration and efficiency between healthcare providers, providing consumers with fresher and healthier food by improving traceability, and enabling business customers to streamline their IT and network operations. Both companies will also collaborate on the evolution of entertainment and smart home technology, bringing state-of-the-art connectivity, control, and convenience to more families and businesses.

Google Cloud and TELUS will generate new industry solutions and go-to-market strategies that will drive growth in adjacent industries, commencing with communications technology, healthcare, agriculture, security and automation. One of the areas of focus will be on redefining the way healthcare and agriculture solutions are delivered, increasing collaboration and efficiency between healthcare providers, providing consumers with fresher and healthier food by improving traceability, and enabling business customers to streamline their IT and network operations. Both companies will also collaborate on the evolution of entertainment and smart home technology, bringing state-of-the-art connectivity, control, and convenience to more families and businesses. Accelerating TELUS' digital transformation: TELUS will accelerate its public cloud adoption on Google Cloud's enterprise platform to drive greater operational efficiency of its core IT and network infrastructure. Through this partnership, Google Cloud will also become one of TELUS' partners in the delivery of 5G services and Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC), which leverages Google Cloud's managed application platform, Anthos. TELUS will utilize Google Cloud Contact Center AI to reinvent the customer experience, improving customer interactions and realizing significant savings. To increase growth opportunities, TELUS can expect enhanced agility, scalability, and reliability across its wireless and wireline services and numerous lines of business including security, agriculture and healthcare. Embracing sustainability and social responsibility: As recognized global leaders in corporate social responsibility, TELUS and Google Cloud will prioritize working together to improve the social, economic, environmental, and health outcomes for Canadians. TELUS and Google Cloud will strengthen their respective commitments to building a more sustainable world through technology by reducing TELUS' carbon footprint, creating value along the entire supply chain for businesses significantly impacted by COVID-19, and optimizing industry solutions for social impact through data analytics and machine learning.

TELUS and Google will continue to partner with TELUS International , a digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, to help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada's leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter, and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud provides organizations with leading infrastructure, platform capabilities and industry solutions. We deliver enterprise-grade cloud solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology to help companies operate more efficiently and adapt to changing needs, giving customers a foundation for the future. Customers in more than 150 countries turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to solve their most critical business problems.

For more information, please contact:

Amber WilsonGoogle Cloud Media Relations press@google.com

Jacinthe BeaulieuTELUS Media Relations jacinthe.beaulieu@telus.com