Telos Corporation Expands Market Reach With The Telos CyberProtect Partner Program

ASHBURN, Va., June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos ® Corporation (TLS) - Get Report, a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, a new channel initiative created to foster relationships with companies that share an unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence while serving customers in the areas of cyber, cloud and enterprise security. DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company, and Presidio Government Solutions LLC, branded publically as Presidio Federal, are among the first partners to join the program.

"Telos customers are globally connected government and commercial organizations that rely on us to secure their operations and their missions," said Lisa Conway, vice president of strategic alliances at Telos. "By formalizing our channel partner program and adding partners with complementary values, skills and capabilities, we'll drive accelerated growth, generate new revenue streams and deliver on our mission of providing world-class security solutions."

To ensure success for its channel partners, the Telos CyberProtect program will include an education curriculum that delivers training and knowledge transfer to channel partners in a variety of formats, pre- and post-sale support, a certification process for partners with consistent screening and testing, co-op or investment funds, and more. There are six partner categories within the program:

Consulting : Advise, recommend, implement or deliver Telos solutions into customers' environments.

: Advise, recommend, implement or deliver Telos solutions into customers' environments. Security Reseller : Resell, manage and support Telos offerings, such as Xacta to enhance customers' IT governance risk and compliance (IT GRC) capabilities, and Telos Ghost to eliminate cyber attack surfaces of customers' operations over the internet.

: Resell, manage and support Telos offerings, such as Xacta to enhance customers' IT governance risk and compliance (IT GRC) capabilities, and Telos Ghost to eliminate cyber attack surfaces of customers' operations over the internet. Technology Alliance Partner : Collaborate with Telos to design, develop and deploy powerful new and innovative solutions for specific markets and customers.

: Collaborate with Telos to design, develop and deploy powerful new and innovative solutions for specific markets and customers. Implementation : Deploy and support Telos solutions to support customers' security requirements.

: Deploy and support Telos solutions to support customers' security requirements. MSP/MSSP : License and manage Telos security solutions as a value-added service to clients.

: License and manage Telos security solutions as a value-added service to clients. Teaming: Join Telos on specific opportunities where joint skills and contacts are mutually beneficial.

"With seemingly no end to the increasing cyber threat to the public sector, adding Telos solutions to DLT's technology portfolio gives government and education organizations, and our channel partners, solutions that reduce risk, satisfy critical compliance requirements and improve the government's ability to protect our nation's technology infrastructures," said Chris Wilkinson, president, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "Empowering partners through the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program provides Telos the ability to expand the company's footprint across the federal government and state, local and education (SLED) markets."

"As the premier provider of security solutions for the federal government, Defense Department and Intelligence Community, Telos is well positioned to help us deliver on our mission of providing end-to-end, cyber-secure digital transformation solutions for the public sector," said Clara Conti, general manager, Presidio Government Solutions. "Together, we're able to streamline and automate risk management and compliance, reduce the network attack surface and protect the digital location and identity of our customers' personnel."

For more information about the Telos CyberProtect Partner Program, including program benefits and requirements, contact partners@telos.com or visit: www.telos.com/partners.

About Telos Corporation Telos Corporation (TLS) - Get Report empowers and protects the world's most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos' offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions to ensure that personnel can work and collaborate securely and productively. The company serves military, intelligence and civilian agencies of the federal government, allied nations and commercial organizations around the world.

About DLT DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

About Presidio FederalPresidio Government Solutions LLC, branded publicly as Presidio Federal, is a purpose-built and mission-driven IT services and solutions provider dedicated to serving the federal government. Presidio Government Solutions leverages its wealth of experience and deep relationships across its partner ecosystem, creating an environment of active collaboration and real-time responsiveness. The company develops and delivers the most advanced technologies through expert knowledge centers in automation, augmentation, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and collaboration. Presidio Government Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Presidio. For more information, visit presidiofederal.com.

Media:Mia Wilcox media@telos.com (610) 564-6773

Investors:Brinlea JohnsonThe Blueshirt Group on behalf of Telos Corporation brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com