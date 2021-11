Tellurian Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Notes

Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 8.25% senior notes due 2028. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the potential acquisition of upstream assets. The offering is expected to close on or about November 10, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as lead manager, and Aegis Capital Corp., Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Colliers Securities LLC, Newbridge Securities Corporation, Revere Securities LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and B.C. Ziegler and Company are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement of the Company previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by sending a request to B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209; Telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

About Tellurian Inc.

Tellurian is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing and trading, and infrastructure that includes an ~ 27.6 mtpa LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. Tellurian is based in Houston, Texas, and its common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "TELL."

