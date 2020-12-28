Telit ME310G1-WW And ME910G1-WW Modules Certified For Use On Telstra's LTE-M And NB-IoT Networks

- Optimized for long battery life and reliable connectivity, even when IoT devices are deep inside buildings, such as utility meters and medical wearables

LONDON, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW modules are now certified for use on Telstra's LTE-M and NB-IoT networks. Featuring optimized power consumption and enhanced coverage even deep inside buildings, the modules give Australian enterprises, smart cities and other organizations powerful new options for leveraging Telstra's next-generation IoT networks. For more information, visit https://contact.telit.com/nbiot.

Based on the Qualcomm® 9205 LTE IoT modem from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., the Telit ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW are ideal for compact, low-bandwidth IoT applications that require long battery life, such as medical devices, fitness trackers, industrial sensors, smart meters and smart city sensors. Compliant with 3GPP Release 14 and optimized in size and cost, both modules use Power Saving Mode (PSM) and extended Discontinuous Reception (eDRX) to enable IoT devices to wake up periodically and deliver only small amounts of data necessary before returning to sleep mode. Both modules also support LTE-M and NB-IoT coverage enhancement features to ensure reliable indoor connectivity.

The ME310G1-WW provides uplink speeds as fast as 1 Mbps and downlinks up to 588 Kbps. At just 15x18 mm, the ME310G1-WW is the smallest 9205-based module available in Australia, making it ideal for ultra-compact applications such as wearable medical/ fitness devices.

The ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW support Telit OneEdge, Telit's module-embedded software system with pre-packaged, secure, easy-to-use deployment and management tools. The winner of eleven awards for its breakthrough capabilities, OneEdge dramatically simplifies design, deployment and management of IoT products and solutions.

The ME910G1-WW has pin-to-pin compatibility with other members of Telit's best-selling xE910 family. This heritage enables integrators to port their existing xE910-based designs quickly and cost-effectively to the ME910G1-WW to take advantage of Telstra's LTE-M and NB-IoT networks.

The ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW support GNSS for precise location, global LTE-M bands and fallback to legacy 2G networks, making the modules ideal for IoT applications that need seamless connectivity in Australia and throughout the rest of the world.

"Leveraging the Qualcomm 9205 LTE IoT modem to power Telit's ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW will help equip enterprises and cities with low power, compact IoT applications," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president product management, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "This collaboration will help optimize IoT devices deep inside buildings while maintaining reliable connectivity, propelling the IoT industry and digital transformation globally."

"With the Telit ME310G1-WW and ME910G1-WW, Australia's IoT integrators, enterprise IT vendors and their customers now have the industry's most compact and highest performance solution for leveraging Telstra's LTE-M and NB-IoT networks," said Manish Watwani, chief marketing and product officer, Telit. "These certifications also are the latest examples of how Telit works closely with leading operators such as Telstra to bring new IoT technologies to market quickly."

Both modules simplify product design with Telit's AppZone, an embedded application development environment featuring advanced yet easy-to-use tools and APIs. AppZone allows software developers to leverage the processing resources of the Telit modules to run their application, eliminating the need for an external MCU and reducing their solution's total cost of ownership.

About Telit Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.

