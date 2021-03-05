Telia Again Recognized In The Gartner Magic Quadrant For Network Services, Global

STOCKHOLM, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telia, with its Telia Carrier division, today announced it has been recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global*.

Telia is the largest network service provider in the Nordic and Baltics and offers global network services from its Telia Carrier division, including global Internet Services, Ethernet, MPLS, Cloud Connect, IoT backbone services, and SD-WAN services. Telia Carrier's AS1299 network is ranked the world's best-connected Internet backbone, directly connecting 65 percent of global Internet routes.

Gartner writes in the report, "The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the true value of agility for enterprise networks as enterprises have had to rapidly change working practices, accelerate digital and cloud transformations, and cope with rapidly changing business circumstances. Organizations using flexible technologies and sourcing approaches have been much better able to support the rapid accommodation of new endpoints, new applications and new network capabilities, while controlling their WAN expenditure."

" Telia Carrier's number 1 ranked global Internet backbone and cloud ecosystem put us in a unique position to support the accelerated digital transformation following the COVID-19 pandemic, making 2020 a record year for our high-capacity, low-latency network services. We are proud to be recognized in this year's Magic Quadrant as we believe the acknowledgment validates our continued network expansion and relentless efforts to improve customer experience", said Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier .

*Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global" by Neil Rickard, Bjarne Munch, Danellie Young. March 2, 2021.

Top-ranked global backbone

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on their digital infrastructure. On top of the worlds #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in 120 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect to 700+ cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resiliency, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Explore our network.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Our mission is to provide exceptional network infrastructure and services - empowering individuals, businesses and societies to execute their most critical activities. By working close to our customers, we make big ideas happen at the speed of fiber. Discover more at teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Disclaimer:Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

