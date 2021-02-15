Telge Energi Chooses Agillic To Deliver Personalised Customer Experiences To Advance Eco-friendly Energy Solutions 

Press release, Copenhagen, 15 February 2021 Agillic, a leading Danish omnichannel marketing software company, is going to help Swedish energy company Telge Energi make consumers more conscious about the need and the benefits of sustainable energy.

Agillic, a leading Danish omnichannel marketing software company, is going to help Swedish energy company Telge Energi make consumers more conscious about the need and the benefits of sustainable energy. Telge Energi continuously experiences an increasing interest from consumers who want to reduce the CO2 emissions and environmental impact. The company will use Agillic to deliver personalised communication throughout the customer journey.

Telge Energi, was one of the first energy companies in Sweden to transition away from fossil fuels already back in 2008. Today, they offer solely renewable energy from wind, solar and hydro. Further, the electricity they sell has a minimal impact on nature and wildlife.

Says Johannes Boson, CEO of Telge Energi:

"We are building a customer-centric and data-driven organization. The flexible data model in Agillic enables a broader customer picture for targeted customer communication, and the powerful content tools let us personalise and manage content more effectively. Our success as a company - and in a bigger perspective - requires that we meet customer expectations and provide not only more sustainable energy but also excellent and personalised customer experiences. Agillic gives us the ability to adopt a true omnichannel approach. Therefore, Agillic is the perfect partner to help us digitalise the customer journey."

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic : "Telge Energi's quest to advance sustainable energy is a crucial one, and we are looking forward to supporting their ambition. Understanding the customer journey and identifying the most opportune moments, as well as the critical moments, and being able to communicate accordingly, is a strategic and competitive factor. The energy sector has the potential to differentiate itself by utilising personalised communication to engage and retain consumers - and to deliver solid customer experiences creating the basis for loyal customers who prefer eco-friendly energy solutions."

Subscription businesses benefit from personalised communication With Telge Energi, Agillic adds another energy company to its portfolio and continues to grow its client base of subscription businesses across industries such as the retail, finance, travel & hospitality and NGO & charity sectors. Agillic's reference cases show that relevant and personalised communication across channels can provide a holistic and engaging customer experience, which effectively retains customers and boosts customer lifetime value.

About Telge Energi Telge Energi is a Swedish energy company and a frontrunner in renewable and sustainable energy. They provide both private consumers and businesses with sustainable electricity and install solar panels, charging stations for electric cars and more. Telge Energi works to support its customers in their ambition to become more sustainable, and among other things, the company also funds projects for sustainable hydropower and energy efficiency.

About Agillic A/S Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

