Television Nominees Announced For 19th Annual DGC Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - It is our pleasure to announce the nominations for the 2020 DGC Awards for Television Series, Movies for Television and Mini Series. Winners in these categories will be announced at the 19 th Annual Awards on the week of October 24 th, 2020.

We were pleased to receive over 200 Television submissions this year.

This announcement will be followed by the nominations for Feature Film, Documentary and Short Film announced after the DGC Awards nomination juries meet on September 12 th ­as well as the long-list for the DGC's Discovery Award highlighting emerging directors on their first or second feature.

"In this challenging time, it is heartening to see that the work of Canadian filmmakers, designers and editors is as vibrant and promising as ever," said DGC President Tim Southam. "The Guild is looking forward to celebrating the contributions of these exceptional Canadian creators this year and for many years to come."

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMATIC SERIES Daniel Grou - Vikings, Episode 610, The Best Laid Plans Dawn Wilkinson - Locke & Key, Episode 107, Dissection Holly Dale - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot Stephen D Surjik - See, Episode 106, Silk Ken Girotti - Fortunate Son, Episode 105, For What It's Worth

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY SERIES Daniel Levy & Andrew Cividino - Schitt's Creek, Episode 614, Happy Ending Jordan Canning & Aleysa Young - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage Adriana Maggs, Sarah Polley & Will Bowes - Hey Lady! Bruce McCulloch - TallBoyz, Episode 101, What's it gonna be, boys? Joyce Wong - Workin' Moms, Episode 405, To Lure a Squirrel

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN FAMILY SERIES Siobhan Devine - Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Episode 118, Warm, Thick and Saucy Bruce McDonald - Malory Towers, Episode 111, The SpiderLeslie Hope - Lost in Space, Episode 203, Echoes Nimisha Mukerji - Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Episode 116, Night Train and Vortex Megan Follows - Heartland, Episode 1304, The Eye of the StormFelipe Rodriguez - Hudson and Rex, Episode 202, Over Ice

OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES Michael Nankin - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer Caroline Labrèche - No Good Deed Nathan Morlando - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott Ali Liebert - Amish Abduction Winnifred Jong - Mystery 101: Dead Talk

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - DRAMATIC SERIES Britt Doughty - Impulse - Season 2, Episode 203, The MoroiArmando Sgrignuoli - Frankie Drake Mysteries, Episode 301, No Friends Like Old Friends Tony Ianni - The Expanse, Episode 401, New TerraAndré Guimond - Transplant, Episode 101, Pilot Ingrid Jurek - Titans, Episode 209, Atonement Rory Cheyne - Locke and Key, Episode 101, Know what this is about?

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES Dennis Davenport - Cardinal: Until the Night, Robert Britt Doughty - Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker, Episode 104, A Credit to the RaceMarian Wihak - Christmas 9 to 5 Jean Bécotte - Glass Houses

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIESZoe Sakellaropoulo - The Bold Type, Episode 310, Breaking Through the NoiseLisa Soper - The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Episode 303, Heavy is the CrownChris Crane - New Eden, Episode 105, A Whole Lotta Buzz Ian Brock - Utopia Falls, Episode 110, If I Ruled the WorldCiara Vernon - Hey Lady!

BEST PICTURE EDITING - DRAMATIC SERIES Aaron Marshall - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, HeroicGillian Truster - Anne With An E, Episode 307, A Strong Effort of the Spirit of Good Teresa De Luca - Coroner, Episode 208, Fire Part 2 Roderick Deogrades - Killjoys, Episode 501, Run, Yala, Run

BEST PICTURE EDITING - MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES Hugh Elchuk - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise Sandy Pereira - Cardinal: Until the Night, Scott James Patrick - Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer Lee-Ann Cass - Christmas Chalet

BEST PICTURE EDITING - COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES David Wharnsby - Hey Lady! James Patrick - Utopia Falls, Episode 109, Worst Behavior Paul Winestock - Schitt's Creek, Episode 613, Start Spreading the NewsMike Fly, Marianna Khoury, Aren Hansen, Sean Song, Nick Wong - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage Robert de Lint - Kim's Convenience, Episode 413, Bon Voyage

BEST SOUND EDITING - DRAMATIC SERIESJ.R. Fountain, Dustin Harris, Jill Purdy, Dashen Naidoo, Craig McLellan, Kevin Banks - Locke & Key, Episode 110, Crown of Shadows Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Expanse, Episode 401, New Terra Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Dustin Harris, Craig MacLellan, Tyler Whitham - The Handmaid's Tale, Episode 309, Heroic Nelson Ferreira, Alex Bullick, Danielle McBride, Dashen Naidoo, Gerald Trepy, Mitch Bederman - Altered Carbon, Episode 202, Payment Deferred Tyler Whitham, Danielle McBride, Joe Bracciale, Joe Mancuso - Anne With An E, Episode 306, The Summit of My Desires

BEST SOUND EDITING - MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND MINI-SERIES David McCallum, Barry Gilmore, Jane Tattersall, David Caporale, Brennan Mercer - Cardinal: Until the Night, John & Lise Jeremy Kessler, Ray Campbell, Steven Blair - Christmas 9 to 5 Faustine Pelipel - Christmas Chalet Jill Purdy - Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save her Daughter Claudia Pinto, Faustine Pelipel, Mark Gingras, Tom Bjelic - Matchmaker Mysteries: A Killer Engagement

BEST SOUND EDITING - COMEDY OR FAMILY SERIES Janice Ierulli, Bryson Cassidy, Matthew Hussey, Dave Johnson, Steven Roberts - Hudson & Rex, Episode 217, Graveyard Shift James Robinson, John Smith, P. Jason MacNeill - Odd Squad: Mobile Unit, Episode 301, Odd Beginnings David Caporale, David McCallum, Krystin Hunter - Hey Lady! Danielle McBride, John Smith - Baroness Von Sketch Show, Episode 401, Humanity is in an Awkward Stage

