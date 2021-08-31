Television Market 2021-2025 | Rising Popularity Of Large-display Televisions To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the television market and it is poised to grow by USD 70.77 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. FUNAI ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., and VIZIO Holding Corp. Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the rising popularity of large-display televisions will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of 4K content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Television Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Television Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- UHD
- HD
- Market Landscape
- Up To 43 Inches
- 55-64 Inches
- 48-50 Inches
- Greater Than 65 Inches
- Type
- LCD
- OLED
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Television Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our television market report covers the following areas:
- Television Market size
- Television Market trends
- Television Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand for UHD televisions as one of the prime reasons driving the television market growth during the next few years.
Television Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Television Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Television Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Television Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist television market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the television market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the television market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of television market vendors
