Television Icon Eddie Munster To Host First-Ever Halloween Monster Bash On Classic Reruns TV

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Butch Patrick, the original Eddie Munster from the hit TV series The Munsters, will host Classic Reruns TV's Halloween Monster Bash on Sunday, Oct. 31. The first-ever Halloween Monster Bash will be hosted from Tom Devlin's Monster Museum in Boulder City, Nev., brought to viewers by Fresh Litter and Net Credit.

"This is going to be a special Halloween night as I host a viewing of four of my all-time favorite horror films on Classic Reruns TV," said Patrick. "I'll share behind-the-scenes details about each movie as well as give fans insight into my time as Eddie on The Munsters."

Each of the four films were personally selected by Patrick and include: The Day the Earth Stood Still, A Bucket of Blood, Little Shop of Horrors and The Son of Dracula.

The Halloween Monster Bash will be available on Classic Reruns TV, America's newest streaming and over-the-air channel dedicated to legendary television shows and films.

"This is our first original programming since launching Classic Reruns TV in May of this year, and we're thrilled that a true TV icon like Butch Patrick will host our inaugural event," said David Bishop, president of Classic Reruns TV. "Our goal is to provide programming and events you won't see anywhere else."

Classic Reruns TV is available in millions of homes across the United States on select streaming platforms and broadcast diginet channels. A full list of streaming platforms and channels can be found here .

For more information, visit www.classicreruns.com .

About Classic Reruns TV

Classic Reruns TV launched its linear service in April 2021 and has quickly captured the attention of millions of viewers through both streaming and over-the-air channels. Classic Reruns programming includes The Patty Duke Show, Here's Lucy, Bonanza, The Beverly Hillbillies and The Joey Bishop Show, among other beloved classic TV shows and movies. Learn more at www.classicreruns.com .

