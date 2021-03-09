Televisa Included In The 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

MEXICO CITY, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ("Televisa" or the "Company") announced today that, for third consecutive year, it has been selected as one of only five Mexican companies to be included in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI). With this, Bloomberg recognizes Televisa's commitment to advancing gender equality and its continuous effort to build a diverse workforce that promotes an inclusive culture.

The Company seeks to develop specific policies and measures that help us close the inequality gap between men and women, implementing measures aimed at achieving gender equality, supporting equal participation and recognition of women and men, providing the same opportunities for participation, conditions and forms of treatment, thereby avoiding stereotypes, discrimination or limitations imposed by gender roles.

The GEI is a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting. The 2021 GEI includes 380 companies with a market capitalization of USD 14 trillion, headquartered in 44 countries and regions across 11 sectors.

About Televisa

Televisa is a leading media company in the Spanish-speaking world, an important cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico. Televisa distributes the content it produces through several broadcast channels in Mexico and in over 70 countries through 25 pay-tv brands, television networks, cable operators and over-the-top or "OTT" services. In the United States, Televisa's audiovisual content is distributed through Univision Communications Inc. ("Univision"), a leading media company serving the Hispanic market. Univision broadcasts Televisa's audiovisual content through multiple platforms in exchange for a royalty payment. In addition, Televisa has equity representing approximately 36% on a fully-diluted basis of the equity capital in Univision Holdings, Inc., the controlling company of Univision. Televisa's cable business offers integrated services, including video, high-speed data and voice services to residential and commercial customers as well as managed services to domestic and international carriers. Televisa owns a majority interest in Sky, a leading direct-to-home satellite pay television system and broadband provider in Mexico, operating also in the Dominican Republic and Central America. Televisa also has interests in magazine publishing and distribution, professional sports and live entertainment, feature-film production and distribution, and gaming.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's results and prospects. Actual results could differ materially from these statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release should be read in conjunction with the factors described in "Item 3. Key Information - Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements made in this press release and in oral statements made by authorized officers of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

