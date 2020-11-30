DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the personal health monitors industry "Telehealth has Become Increasingly Important "

AliveCor has received FDA clearance of new algorithms for use with their personal electrocardiogram devices which will be available via a software upgrade in 2021. AliveCor’s personal EKG devices analyze heart rate readings and help users detect atrial fibrillation, bradycardia and tachycardia from their own homes. The FDA cleared software algorithms double the number of heart rhythm disturbances that AliveCor’s devices can detect which increases the pool of patients for whom they are suitable.

Telehealth has become increasingly important in a world where patients remain hesitant to visit hospitals and AliveCor aims to help cardiologists provide efficient remote monitoring services in cases where patients cannot meet face to face with their doctors. The company has seen a significant increase in the number of doctors recommending the devices to their patients. AliveCor reports that their Kardia devices have been used to record nearly 15 million EKG recordings since March 2020 which is an increase of 70% year over year.

