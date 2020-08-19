Telehandler Market Demand To Hit USD 10.5 Bn By 2026; Global Market Insights, Inc.

Some of the major telehandler market participants include Dinolift OY, Haulotte Group, Hunan Runshare Heavy Industry Company, Ltd., Aichi Corporation, CTE, Manitou Group, JCB, and MEC Aerial Work Platform.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on the telehandler market which estimates the market valuation for telehandler will cross US$ 10.5 billion by 2026. The highly versatile nature of telehandlers is expected to drive the market share over the forecast period. The compatibility of these machines with a wide range of accessories, such as winches, forklifts, mud grabs, and scoop buckets, is fueling their adoption in several end-use applications.

The telehandler market growth is being hampered by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. To avoid community spread of the virus, government authorities in several countries have imposed movement restrictions and strict social distancing protocols to be followed. This has led to adverse impacts on business growth in construction, manufacturing, and agricultural sectors. Telehandler rental companies are also postponing their purchase decisions due to the shortage of funds.

Request a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4788

The electric telehandler segment is expected to witness high growth in the market size by 2026. Rising concerns related to emissions from heavy construction vehicles have led to the introduction of electric telehandler models in the market. Increasing demand for noise reduction while operating in indoor locations is also contributing to the market share growth.

High demand for telehandlers in farming and agricultural activities is expected to drive the telehandlers market growth over the forecast timeline. The highly versatile nature of these machines allows farmers to deploy them for various activities on the farm including stacking bales, lifting heavy loads, and navigating through tightly packed crops.

The Asia Pacific telehandlers market is expected to witness a growing market size due to the rapidly developing construction industry in the region. Countries including China, India, and Japan are investing huge amounts in the development of large infrastructural projects, such as the building of roads and bridges, augmenting the adoption of advanced telehandlers.

Market players are launching new products in to cater to the growing demand from various application industries. For instance, in June 2020, Bobcat announced the launch of new stage V compliant telehandler models with D34 and D24 high power engines. The models include several new features and application-specific options.

Browse key industry insights spread across 245 pages with 307 market data tables & 31 figures & charts from the report, "Telehandler Market Share & Forecast, 2020-2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/telehandler-market

Some major findings in the telehandler market report include:

Growing market share of telehandlers can be attributed to the multi-functional nature of this equipment. High strength and flexibility offered by telehandlers allow users to deploy them for heavy lifting and high load-bearing applications.

Compact telehandlers are witnessing increasing demand in the market due to their small size, low fuel consumption, and affordable cost. These machines are gaining high popularity in industrial material handling applications.

Growing investments by government authorities and private sector companies in commercial and residential construction are increasing the adoption of telehandlers. Rising worker safety concerns in the mining industry are also fueling the market growth.

Key players operating in the telehandler market include Dinolift OY, Haulotte Group, Hunan Runshare Heavy Industry Company, Ltd., Aichi Corporation, CTE, Manitou Group, JCB, and MEC Aerial Work Platform.

Browse complete report table of contents @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/telehandler-market

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Impact of COVID-19 on telehandler industry landscape

3.2.1. Global outlook

3.2.2. Regional impact

3.2.2.1. North America

3.2.2.2. Europe

3.2.2.3. Asia Pacific

3.2.2.4. Latin America

3.2.2.5. MEA

3.2.3. Industry value chain

3.2.3.1. Research & development

3.2.3.2. Manufacturing

3.2.3.3. Marketing

3.2.3.4. Supply

3.2.4. Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1. Strategy

3.2.4.2. Distribution network

3.2.4.3. Business growth

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Component suppliers

3.3.2. Technology providers

3.3.3. Manufacturers

3.3.4. End use landscape

3.3.5. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.4. Technology & innovation landscape

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. Asia Pacific

3.5.4. Latin America

3.5.5. MEA

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.1.1. Proliferation of rental equipment services

3.6.1.2. Growing construction and infrastructural investments in North America

3.6.1.3. Increasing demand for technologically advanced telehandlers in Europe

3.6.1.4. Rapidly growing industrial sector in Asia Pacific

3.6.1.5. Rising number of mining projects in Latin America

3.6.1.6. Construction of smart cities in MEA

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1. High initial and maintenance cost of telehandlers

3.6.2.2. Lack of skilled operators

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter's analysis

3.8.1. Supplier power

3.8.2. Buyer power

3.8.3. Threat of new entrants

3.8.4. Threat of substitutes

3.8.5. Internal rivalry

3.9. PESTEL analysis

Browse related report:

(AWP) Aerial Work Platforms Market Size By Product (Boom Lifts, Scissor Lifts, Vertical Mass Lifts, Personal Portable Lifts), By Type (Electric, Engine Powered), By Platform Height (Below 10 Meters, 10 to 20 Meters, 20 to 25 Meters, Above 25 Meters), By Application (Rental, Construction & Mining, Government, Transportation & Logistics, Utility), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/aerial-work-platform-awp-truck-market-report

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun HegdeCorporate Sales, USAGlobal Market Insights, Inc. Phone:1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com

Related Images

global-telehandler-market-worth.png Global Telehandler Market worth over $10.5 billion by 2026 Telehandler Market size is likely to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Related Links

Global Telehandler Market

Boom Trucks Market

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telehandler-market-demand-to-hit-usd-10-5-bn-by-2026-global-market-insights-inc-301114580.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights, Inc.