Telefonica España And Oracle Announce Collaboration To Accelerate Cloud Adoption

MADRID and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Telefonica España today announced a multi-year collaboration to accelerate the telecoms company's cloud adoption and the development of new communication services for consumers and businesses.

Telefonica will migrate the bulk of its Oracle Database systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer, building a dedicated cloud platform on-premises to support provisioning and delivery of new services, as well as Telefonica's mission-critical operational and commercial systems including its BSS and OSS platforms and applications, business intelligence systems, CRM, billing and revenue management.

The collaboration is part of a multi-year initiative by Telefonica to consolidate the technology infrastructure that underpins its communications network into a shared, open-standard platform designed to support its growing digital services portfolio, including new services around Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, and services co-hosted with ISVs and network partners.

Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer is an on-premises deployment option of Oracle Exadata Cloud Service that is delivered as a managed cloud service in Telefonica's own data centers, enabling Telefonica to consolidate mission-critical systems in a single platform while complying with data residency regulations, meeting latency requirements, and helping to significantly reduce operational costs.

Oracle plans to provide a secure, highly available platform based on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) that enables Telefonica to integrate data across its operations in order to streamline the development and delivery of new services; augment service capabilities with technologies such as AI and machine learning; and allow services to be scaled according to market demand.

"Digitalization and connectivity are reshaping how we work and live, and Telefonica is transforming its business to support our customers in this new world. As we tap into these new opportunities, we need to consolidate and simplify our technology infrastructure to make us nimbler, more agile and more adaptable, and this is where our collaboration with Oracle comes in," said Fidel Jesús Fernández, Director, Technologies and IT Transformation, Telefonica España. "Oracle Cloud@Customer provides us with the flexibility we need to build a robust, extensible cloud platform in our own data centers that is scalable and elastic to meet the changing needs of our business."

"Telecoms companies are having to reimagine their business models as they navigate changing customer expectations, capture new markets and become both service providers and enablers. Telefonica is one of the companies at the forefront of this change, and we are excited to bring the power and flexibility of Oracle Cloud@Customer to support Telefonica and its partners as they deliver the next generation of digital services to consumers and businesses," said Albert Triola, Senior Vice President Support Renewal Sales EMEA & Country Leader, Oracle Spain.

