Teleflex To Participate In The 33rd Annual Virtual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Powell, Executive Vice President and CFO, Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) - Get Teleflex Incorporated Report, is pleased to participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. From November 22 nd to December 2 nd, 2021, registered attendees can access a pre-recorded presentation via the Piper Sandler conference site. Teleflex will be participating in 1x1 meetings on December 2, 2021. Investor meetings can be requested exclusively via Piper Sandler.

The pre-recorded conference presentation will be made available on the investor section of the Teleflex website at teleflex.com at 10am ET on Monday, November 22nd.

