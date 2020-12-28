Teleflex Completes Acquisition Of Market Leader In Hemostatic Products

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) - Get Report, a leading global provider for healthcare supplies and services, announced today that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Z-Medica, LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of hemostatic products.

On October 28, 2020, Teleflex announced a definitive agreement to acquire Z-Medica. Under the terms of the agreement, Teleflex will acquire Z-Medica for an upfront cash payment of $500 million at closing, and up to an additional $25 million upon the achievement of certain commercial milestones. Teleflex acquired certain tax attributes in the transaction that are expected to result in future tax benefits. Teleflex valued these tax attributes at approximately $40 million in arriving at our purchase price.

Based on the date of closing, the acquisition is not expected to significantly impact Teleflex's 2020 revenue or adjusted earnings per share. The transaction is expected to contribute between $60 million and $70 million of revenue and between $0.07 and $0.15 in adjusted earnings per share in fiscal year 2021 (excluding non-recurring purchase accounting items and other acquisition and integration related costs). Beyond 2021, the Company expects the acquisition to deliver a high-single digit revenue growth profile and further accretion to adjusted earnings per share.

About Teleflex IncorporatedTeleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation - a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs - to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular access, interventional cardiology and radiology, anesthesia, emergency medicine, surgical, urology and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com .

Teleflex is the home of Arrow ®, Deknatel ®, Hudson RCI ®, LMA ®, Pilling ®, Rüsch ®, UroLift ®, and Weck ® - trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

About Z-Medica, LLCZ-Medica, LLC, a Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, is a medical device manufacturer based in Wallingford, CT that is focused on the development, sale and marketing of innovative hemorrhage control products. For over a decade, Z-Medica has helped hospitals, militaries, law enforcement, first responders and consumers around the globe save lives and improve medical outcomes with their QuikClot® brand of products which are manufactured in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.QuikClot.com and http://www.Z-Medica.com. Follow us on Twitter @QuikClot and Facebook @QuikClotFans.

About Linden Capital PartnersLinden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the healthcare industry. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: i) healthcare specialization, ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and iii) strategic relationships with large corporations. Linden invests in middle market platforms across the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsAny statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

SourceTeleflex IncorporatedJake ElguiczeTreasurer and Vice President, Investor Relations610-948-2836