Telefônica Vivo (Brazil) Extends Multi-Year Managed Services Agreement And Expands With Selection Of Amdocs Data Management Solution

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Telefonica Vivo has extended its Amdocs partnership with the signing of a multi-year managed service extension agreement in support of VIVO NEXT postpaid and FTTH consumer business. In addition, Telefonica Vivo selected a next generation data management solution based on Amdocs DataONE that will support Telefonica Vivo in its digital engagement with customers. Vivo is the leading telecommunications company in Brazil, serving nearly 100 million customers , and the largest Telefónica Group operator in Latin America.

The two companies also announced hitting a significant delivery milestone in the migration of B2C postpaid subscribers to the market-leading digital business system from Amdocs, who was recently awarded Light Reading's Leading Lights Award for Most Outstanding Digital Enablement Vendor. Most of the migrations were achieved while working remotely during the COVID-19 global lockdown, using new methodologies, business process best practices and various collaboration and deployment tools with no impact to service quality. In the move of subscribers from legacy systems to a modernized digital platform with industry leading capabilities from Amdocs, Telefonica Vivo will be able to drive better intelligence into their core operations for increased business velocity of new revenue, new services and improved customer experiences.

"The Amdocs solution will be the anchor to our system architecture to provide the best mobile, fixed and converged solution to our most valuable B2C customers," says André Kriger, CIO at Telefônica Vivo. "We chose to continue our partnership with Amdocs because its experience-driven solutions deliver the best customer experience."

"Digitization continues to constantly create unique new business opportunities. We understand that our customers need to introduce new experiences and innovative offerings at a very rapid pace," said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. "With the tight collaboration between our IT technology and business management teams, we're incredibly proud of achieving this significant delivery milestone and are well positioned to migrate all of Telefonica Vivo's B2C subscribers to Amdocs."

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com .

