Teledyne To Hold Virtual 2021 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) - Get Report today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will again be held in a virtual format on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific.

To access the virtual Annual Meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/289456985 or www.teledyne.com/investors/events-and-presentations before the scheduled start time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 8:45 a.m. Pacific. Teledyne's proxy materials are currently available at www.envisionreports.com/TDY.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

If you were a holder of record of common stock of Teledyne at the close of business on March 3, 2021 (the Record Date) (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/289456985 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received. The meeting password is TDY2021.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial holder of record of common stock of Teledyne as of the Record Date (i.e. you hold your shares in "street name" through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker), you must register in advance to virtually attend the Annual Meeting. To register, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Teledyne common stock you held as of the Record Date, along with your name and email address, to Computershare. Please forward the email from your broker, or attach an image of your legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern, on April 23, 2021. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/289456985 and enter your control number and the meeting password TDY2021.

Asking Questions

If you are attending the meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/289456985, entering your control number and meeting password TDY2021, and clicking on the message icon in the upper right hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the "i" icon at the top of the screen. Questions will be answered after the meeting by following up directly with stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner.

Voting Shares

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the Annual Meeting by clicking on the "Cast Your Vote" link on the Meeting Center site. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, click on the "I am a Guest" button after entering the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/289456985 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.

About Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

Forward Looking Statements; Additional Information and Where to Find It

Teledyne's virtual Annual Meeting may contain forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, directly and indirectly relating to sales, earnings, operating margin, growth opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures, product sales, capital expenditures, pension matters, stock option compensation expense, taxes, strategic plans and other matters. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Teledyne's virtual Annual Meeting may also include statements, including forward-looking statements, related to the proposed transaction between Teledyne and FLIR Systems, Inc. ("FLIR").

In connection with the proposed transaction between Teledyne and FLIR, Teledyne has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Registration Statement on Form S-4 , as amended by Amendment No. 1, that includes a joint proxy statement of Teledyne and FLIR and a prospectus of Teledyne, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement on Form S-4 became effective on April 12, 2021. The proposed transaction involving Teledyne and FLIR will be submitted to Teledyne's stockholders and FLIR's stockholders for their consideration. Stockholders of Teledyne and stockholders of FLIR are urged to read the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the transaction and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they contain important information.

Stockholders can obtain a free copy of the joint proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Teledyne and FLIR, without charge, at the SEC's website www.sec.gov. Copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and the filings with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the joint proxy statement/prospectus can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Teledyne, Attn: Investor Relations, 1049 Camino Dos Rios, Thousand Oaks, California 91360, or to FLIR, Attn: Corporate Secretary, 1201 S Joyce St, Arlington, Virginia 22202.

Participants in the Solicitation

Teledyne, FLIR and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding Teledyne's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement for its 2021 Annual Meeting, which was filed with the SEC on March 5, 2021, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 3, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021, and certain of its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Information regarding FLIR's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC. Free copies of this document may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are based on the current expectations of the management of Teledyne and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained herein may include statements about the expected effects on Teledyne of the proposed acquisition of FLIR, the anticipated timing and scope of the proposed transaction and related financing, anticipated earnings enhancements, estimated cost savings and other synergies related to the proposed transaction, costs to be incurred in achieving synergies, anticipated capital expenditures and product developments, and other strategic options. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "projects", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "targets", "estimates", "will" and words of similar import that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All statements made in this communication that are not historical in nature should be considered forward-looking. By its nature, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance or results and involves risks and uncertainties because it relates to events and depends on circumstances that will occur in the future.

Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors could change anticipated results, including: ongoing challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for businesses and governments around the world; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of Teledyne or FLIR or both to terminate the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Teledyne or FLIR in connection with the merger agreement; the failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction) or stockholder approvals or to satisfy any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely basis or at all; the inability to complete the acquisition and integration of FLIR successfully, to retain customers and key employees and to achieve operating synergies, including the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Teledyne and FLIR do business; the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; the parties' ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed transaction; dilution related to the issuance of Teledyne stock in the acquisition to the holders of FLIR stock, which will result in Teledyne stockholders having lower ownership and voting interests in Teledyne than they currently have and exercising less influence over management; changes in relevant tax and other laws; the inability to develop and market new competitive products; inherent uncertainties involved in the estimates and judgments used in the preparation of financial statements and the providing of estimates of financial measures, in accordance with U.S. GAAP and related standards; operating results of FLIR being lower than anticipated; disruptions in the global economy; the spread of the COVID-19 virus resulting in production, supply, contractual and other disruptions, including facility closures and furloughs and travel restrictions; customer and supplier bankruptcies; changes in demand for products sold to the defense electronics, instrumentation, digital imaging, energy exploration and production, commercial aviation, semiconductor and communications markets; funding, continuation and award of government programs; cuts to defense spending resulting from existing and future deficit reduction measures or changes to U.S. and foreign government spending and budget priorities triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic; impacts from the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; uncertainties related to the policies of the new U.S. Presidential Administration; the imposition and expansion of, and responses to, trade sanctions and tariffs; escalating economic and diplomatic tension between China and the United States; and threats to the security of our confidential and proprietary information, including cyber security threats. Lower oil and natural gas prices, as well as instability in the Middle East or other oil producing regions, and new regulations or restrictions relating to energy production, including with respect to hydraulic fracturing, could further negatively affect our businesses that supply the oil and gas industry. Continued weakness in the commercial aerospace industry will negatively affect the markets of our commercial aviation businesses. In addition, financial market fluctuations affect the value of the Company's pension assets. Changes in the policies of U.S. and foreign governments, including economic sanctions, could result, over time, in reductions or realignment in defense or other government spending and further changes in programs in which the Company participates. While Teledyne's growth strategy includes possible acquisitions, we cannot provide any assurance as to when, if or on what terms any acquisitions will be made. Acquisitions involve various inherent risks, such as, among others, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain customers and achieve identified financial and operating synergies. There are additional risks associated with acquiring, owning and operating businesses outside of the United States, including those arising from U.S. and foreign government policy changes or actions and exchange rate fluctuations.

Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Teledyne's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 3, 2021, and in other documents that Teledyne files with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. Teledyne does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005933/en/