Teledyne Storm-Test™ 50 GHz Cable (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne Storm Microwave announces a new cable product line for Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) test leads and other interconnect testing, Storm-Test ™, designed to extend a test lead's useful life while delivering phase stability, critical in precision manufacturing environments where measurement accuracy must be maintained with repeated use over months and years.

The Storm-Test series of test leads expands Storm's comprehensive portfolio of cable solutions for test and measurement applications, which includes Accu-Test ®, Duratest™, and True Blue ®. The new Storm-Test 50 GHz expands the frequency and phase stability performance offered by Storm test cables.

"Our testing showed that the new Storm-Test cables lasted significantly longer in real manufacturing test environments than competing products," said Richard Bahou, Director Sales & Marketing for Teledyne Storm Microwave. "This allows customers to maintain phase stable measurement accuracy while replacing test cables much less frequently, saving money and time."

The Storm-Test 50 GHz series offers two new differentiating features in the VNA test lead market that increase a test lead's useful life. First, the new cable bend protection solution optimizes product life while delivering mechanical robustness. Secondly, durability is optimized via the braided FEP jacket which aids abrasion resistance, preventing fraying of the outer jacket. It is designed specifically for demanding applications in test, radar, military and aerospace, and offers an operating temperature range of -55 to +125°C.

An additional benefit of the new cables is their superior resistance to crushing and torque, dramatically demonstrated in a new product video showing a passenger car being driven over an example cable, and the assembly performing flawlessly in subsequent measurements.

The Storm-Test products offer a variety of phase matching and customization options and are available for immediate ordering and delivery.

About Teledyne Storm

Teledyne Storm Microwave has been providing high performance flexible and semi-rigid RF/Microwave cable assemblies to defense and test markets worldwide since 1978. They manufacture flexible and semi-rigid coax cables in house, utilizing state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment. Storm continues today to solve engineers' interconnect problems by combining leading technology with the Storm legacy of responsive, flexible, committed customer service.

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

