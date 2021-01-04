Teledyne Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TDY

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) - Get Report and FLIR Systems, Inc. is fair to Teledyne shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share.

Halper Sadeh encourages Teledyne shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Teledyne and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Teledyne shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Teledyne shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Teledyne shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

