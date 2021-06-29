Teledyne e2v HiRel High Power L-Band Switch (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of a new single-pole, double-throw multi-chip module (MCM) switch with world class power handling. The surface mount PIN-diode hybrid exhibits superior RF and thermal performance compared to MMIC or glass carrier-based technologies.

The small form factor (10.1 mm x 6.2 mm x 2.5 mm) offers world class power handling, low insertion loss, and superior intermodulation performance exceeding all competitive technologies. The TDSW002040X-198 symmetrical switch is tailored to minimize Transmit-to-Antenna loss while maximizing Transmit-to-Receive isolation and to enable maximum flexibility as the designer can assign either port as Transmit Port and the other as the Receive Port.

The extremely low thermal resistance of the hybrid assembly permits reliably handling up to +56 dBm (400 W) CW power and up to +60 dBm (1 kW) peak RF incident power while operating at an ambient of 125 °C.

"Our military customers requested this part because their previous supplier exited the market, leaving them without a solution," said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development at Teledyne HiRel. "The TDSW002040 is surprisingly small given the very high power-handling it is capable of, making it perfect for modern military communications transmit/receive switching."

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today. They are shipped from our Product Distribution Center, in Milpitas, California, and are available to US customers only.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel's innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel's unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully-custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

