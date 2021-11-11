Teledyne e2v HiRel GaN Drivers (Photo: Business Wire)

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of a pair of new isolated gate drivers ideally suited for driving GaN power parts used in a wide variety of power supply, dc/dc converter, battery management systems (BMS), Point-of-Load (POL) modules and...

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of a pair of new isolated gate drivers ideally suited for driving GaN power parts used in a wide variety of power supply, dc/dc converter, battery management systems (BMS), Point-of-Load (POL) modules and motor control applications.

The TDGD27x isolated gate drivers utilize silicon isolation technology, supporting up to 2.5 kVRMS. This technology enables industry leading common-mode transient immunity (CMTI), tight timing specifications, reduced variation with temperature and age, better part-to-part matching, and 100% AC/DC testing at -55 °C to 125 °C.

The TDGD271 is a single channel driver with very low jitter, offered in an 8-pin SOIC package. The TDGD274 dual channel driver can be driven with PWM (pulse width modulated) inputs and is offered in a 16-pin SOIC package. The TDGD27x family devices are ideal for a wide range of isolated MOSFET/IGBT and SiC or GaN HEMT gate drive applications, including driving Teledyne HiRel's TDG family of GaN HEMTs. Their small size and wide temperature range (-55 to +125 °C) make them unique.

"Many power applications are taking advantage of the reduced size and higher efficiency made possible by wide band-gap (WBG) semiconductors. However, there was a lack of supporting functions suitable for the most demanding high reliability applications," said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development at Teledyne HiRel. "The TDGD isolated gate drivers are available with 100% screening and from one diffusion lot, making them a natural choice for the most demanding systems."

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.

