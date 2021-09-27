Telco Systems Receives $2m Edge-Compute Order From First Enterprise Customer

MANSFIELD, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. ("CEMEX"), to provide Edgility, its enterprise communications network operating and management system. The platform will enable seamless managed connections between CEMEX facilities worldwide, connecting its thousands of locations.

CEMEX has selected Edgility as the virtualized operating and management system for its new communications network that will connect all its sites throughout the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. By adopting the Telco Systems platform, which uses virtualization technology to decouple the network from hardware, CEMEX will experience benefits including reduced running costs, energy consumption, and carbon footprint; simplified and more efficient network management; optimized performance; and scalability to grow as required. The Edgility edge compute platform enables a swift and smooth upgrade to a software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN). The contract is expected to be worth approximately $2m, with revenue commencing by the end of the current year.

Telco Systems' Edgility includes a high-performance operating system (OS) that will run on edge devices in all CEMEX sites worldwide as well as a powerful Management and Orchestration (MANO) solution. Edgility provides the flexibility and scalability to expand and adapt to customer requirements as well as host diverse applications on any standard server - enabling a high-level user experience at a significantly lower CAPEX and OPEX. Egility is provided to Cemex under a monthly recurrent license model (with each endpoint requiring a monthly SAAS licence) and will include a commitment to use more than 100,000 monthly licences throughout the initial agreement period.

Ariel Efrati, CEO of Telco Systems, said: "We are extremely proud to be part of the CEMEX network transformation and that Edgility can address all of their key objectives. We are confident that CEMEX will be highly satisfied with our solution."

CEMEX selected Edgility following extensive evaluation of and undertaking proof of concepts with, multiple vendors. Edgility was selected for its maturity, advanced automation capabilities, and, in particular, for its simple and intuitive user interface - being easy to deploy, maintain and integrate with any software application from multiple software providers across the network. Telco Systems' team also demonstrated our responsiveness and ability to rapidly address any operational item - developing and implementing several bespoke features to meet CEMEX's specific requirements.

"Our first direct enterprise customer for Edgility is a global company with annual sales of $13bn. This is a fantastic achievement, and I am excited to see CEMEX's vision of fully transitioning their network to edge computing become a reality. We look forward to playing a role in enabling them to realize the great benefits of this. It will also serve as a key proof point for Telco Systems - demonstrating our ability to seamlessly connect thousands of edge devices across diverse geographies" added Mr. Efrati. "our dedicated value proposition lies in our ability to provide full automation as well as intuitive management in a combined networking and IT environment, which is critical for enterprises to manage. Solutions like VMware and Azure are lacking these capabilities and are not built to deploy such services at scale."

