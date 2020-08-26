Teladoc Health Is Providing Free Virtual Health Care Services To Those Impacted By Western Wildfires

PURCHASE, NY, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (TDOC) - Get Report, the global leader in virtual care, is providing free, 24/7 general medical telehealth visits to residents, first responders and others directly impacted by the western fires currently devastating many parts of California, Oregon and Colorado. Individuals who have been displaced or who cannot access medical care as a result of the wildfires can seek treatment from a board-certified, state licensed physician for any non-emergency illness by calling Teladoc directly at 855-225-5032.

With the COVID-19 pandemic presenting an additional health risk, its vital that those impacted know they have immediate access to care in their time of need.

"Natural disasters strain communities and health care delivery. This wildfire season is more complicated with an active pandemic still a very real health threat throughout the nation," said Dr. Lewis Levy, FACP, chief medical officer, Teladoc Health. "Residents from evacuated areas must be vigilant to follow best practices to stay healthy. Virtual care is a proven solution that supports community health during these times, especially when healthcare facilities and providers may also be affected and unable to provide care for residents."

Among those adult and pediatric conditions that can be effectively diagnosed and treated are common conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms and many other non-emergency illnesses. Those who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or believe they have symptoms can be screened and triaged for care as needed. For emergencies, patients should call 911.

For more information, visit https://www.teladoc.com/disaster-hotline/ .

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year through the Teladoc Health Medical Group and enables millions of patient and provider touchpoints for thousands of hospitals, health systems and physician practices globally. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study and Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms for 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

