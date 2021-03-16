Tekscape Rebrands, Launches New Visual Identity And Mission As An MSP

With the rebrand, the company plans to expand and provide a better future for companies through technology.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New York MSP Tekscape Inc. announces the rebrand of their company and the launch of an updated mission. These changes are part of the company's evolution that aims to raise the bar on how they serve and support clients with technology.

As a part of Tekscape's exciting launch, they will be releasing a brand-new visual identity that includes an evolved logo, updated brand colors, and a renewed mission statement. The large changes will be a part of an ongoing campaign throughout 2021 that aims to elevate and redefine how companies utilize technology.

Tekscape's rebrand will be a first for the growing firm, founded in 2007 by Dave Smith, President & CEO. Tekscape's rebranding in 2021 will help redefine how clients receive technology services and support.

"Our company evolution will continue," said Dave Smith, "Our goal is to deliver exceptional service to our clients and raise the bar on how technology is attained and utilized for businesses of all sizes. We want to lead our clients to a better future by connecting them with technology solutions built specifically for them."

Tekscape not only revised its branding and processes to better their client's future, but they updated the mission to align with this goal. Tekscape's new mission: "To connect companies with technology solutions that build toward a better future."

Later this month, keep an eye out because Tekscape will be introducing changes across the company that involve print and digital campaigns. The main focus of these soon-to-launch campaigns will surround important issues that companies face in their day-to-day and attaining solutions that solve them.

Take a look at some of the top benefits of Tekscape's new rebrand:

Help companies gain better access to custom technology solutions.

Simplify and centralize client technology in one place.

Technology consultation services for improving education.

Redefined approach to managing technology.

About Tekscape

Tekscape is a diversified, technology-based services company founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York. Tekscape's vision is to give clients the technology resources to succeed efficiently. Tekscape provides managed IT services, cloud services, cybersecurity, communication tools, professional services, and consultation for clients. With two locations, New York and Florida, Tekscape continues to support clients in North America and overseas. Tekscape is one of the leading managed service providers in NYC and the east coast. Please visit www.tekscape.com for more information.

