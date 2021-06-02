TEGNA's 12 News KPNX In Phoenix Wins 2021 Walter Cronkite Award For Exceptional Reporting On Systemic Racism

12 News, TEGNA Inc.'s (NYSE: TGNA) NBC affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona, was honored today with a Walter Cronkite Award for reporting on systemic racism for " The Work is Hard and Not Done: Being Black in the Valley," which explores the Black experience and...

12 News, TEGNA Inc.'s (TGNA) - Get Report NBC affiliate in Phoenix, Arizona, was honored today with a Walter Cronkite Award for reporting on systemic racism for " The Work is Hard and Not Done: Being Black in the Valley," which explores the Black experience and historical events in Arizona and includes interviews with mothers, faith leaders, neighbors, and 12 News anchors Caribe Devine, Rachel McNeill, and Bruce Cooper.

The Walter Cronkite Awards are given biennially and "shine a spotlight on journalism that seeks truth, examines inequities, serves the public, and demonstrates the indispensability of a free and trustworthy press." This year and for the first time, entries were limited to three subject-matter categories: systemic racism, the coronavirus pandemic and the integrity of the elections.

"We applaud the 12 News team for their commitment to provide this enlightening and powerful news documentary," said Lynn Beall, executive vice president and chief operating officer of media operations, TEGNA. "Through listening and storytelling, they have created a forum for community discussion, understanding and change."

In today's announcement, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, noted that "The Work is Hard and Not Done: Being Black in the Valley" was chosen for "its 'highly compelling' archival footage" and "was applauded by the jury for 'providing a historical perspective on racism in Arizona over nearly the last century.'" The release continues, "'Every single interview' with experts, community leaders and residents 'carries so much emotion.' Past and present are 'seamlessly strung together' into 'an impactful narrative that is not broadly known, and that makes you realize how much has changed and how much more needs to be done.'"

Walter Cronkite Award winners were announced by the Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

