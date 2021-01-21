TEGNA Responds To Standard General Director Nominations

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today issued the following statement from the TEGNA Board of Directors in response to Standard General's four director nominations for the 2021 Annual Meeting: "The Nominating and Governance Committee of the TEGNA Board will...

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - Get Report today issued the following statement from the TEGNA Board of Directors in response to Standard General's four director nominations for the 2021 Annual Meeting:

"The Nominating and Governance Committee of the TEGNA Board will evaluate the nominees proposed by Standard General and make a recommendation in due course to the full Board that is in the best interests of TEGNA shareholders."

