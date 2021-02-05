TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Bill Dallman has been named president and general manager of KARE 11, the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective June 1, 2021.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - Get Report announced today that Bill Dallman has been named president and general manager of KARE 11, the NBC affiliate in Minneapolis, Minnesota, effective June 1, 2021. Dallman is replacing John Remes, who retired at the end of 2020. Carolyn Mungo, vice president and station manager at WFAA in Dallas, will oversee KARE in addition to her current role until Dallman's arrival.

TEGNA Names Bill Dallman President and General Manager at KARE 11 (Photo: Business Wire)

Dallman joins KARE 11 from KOMO News, the ABC affiliate in Seattle, where he's been news director since 2018. Previously, Dallman was vice president of news for KCBS-KCAL in Los Angeles, where he led a 185-person team, producing 10 hours of live newscasts per day along with digital, mobile and social news efforts. He was vice president of news for Fox Sports 1 in Los Angeles from 2013-2015 and part of the management team that launched Fox's 24/7 sports network. Prior to Fox, Dallman was vice president of news for KMSP, the Fox affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Dallman has more than 25 years of experience in the media industry, beginning his career as a one-person news bureau anchor/reporter at KAAL in Austin, Minnesota. Dallman also previously worked at TEGNA stations KXTV in Sacramento, California and WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Bill brings a winning track record and extensive experience to KARE," said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. "A native Minnesotan, Bill is keenly aware of KARE's history as a leader in high-quality news, an innovator of content on all platforms and champion of community engagement. His creative energy and collaborative leadership style will enable him to lead KARE's talented team into the future."

Dallman graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and was honored with an alumnus "Career Distinguished Service Award" in 2017.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - Get Report is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

