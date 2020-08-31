TEGNA Foundation Announces 2020 Media Grants Supporting Diversity, Development And Protecting The Rights Of Journalists

The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), today announced a series of grants to promote diversity in journalism and professional development opportunities for media professionals and students.

The TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - Get Report, today announced a series of grants to promote diversity in journalism and professional development opportunities for media professionals and students. TEGNA Foundation also announced it was making a special $75,000 grant to Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (RCFP) to support its mission to protect First Amendment freedoms and the newsgathering rights of local journalists.

The special grant to Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press will support efforts to improve the conditions for and protect local journalists who are covering the news in an increasingly hostile environment. This includes training and other outreach measures to help local journalists and law enforcement officials better protect the legal rights of local news gatherers, in addition to efforts to improve the safety of local journalists working to cover protests and demonstrations nationwide.

"As the First Amendment rights of journalists are increasingly under attack, it is critical to safeguard our most basic democratic freedoms," said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. "And fostering greater diversity in media to better reflect the voices of the communities we serve is more important than ever, starting with the recruiting of young talent. We are proud to partner with our 2020 grantees to develop and create opportunities for the next generation of journalists."

The 2020 TEGNA Foundation Media Grants recipients are:

National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), in support of the Black Male Media Project and a workshop on race and journalism at the virtual 2020 NABJ/NAHJ Conference and Career Fair.

National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ), for student support and education, including pre-conference training sessions and resources for students to report remotely at the virtual 2020 NABJ/NAHJ Conference and Career Fair.

Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), in support of a specialized student educational track at the virtual AAJA Fest 2020, including mentorship opportunities and skills-building programs.

Native American Journalists Association (NAJA), in support of a new program titled "Covering COVID-19 in Indian Country" that provides resources for journalists reporting on the pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted Native American communities.

National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association (NLGJA), for scholarship support to waive registration fees for more than 75 students at the 2020 NLGJA virtual convention.

Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE), to support two FOIA workshops at the 2020 IRE virtual conference.

Online News Association (ONA), supporting scholarships for students and young professionals attending the ONA virtual conference.

TEGNA Foundation Media Grants support funding for the development of the next generation of diverse journalists, in addition to efforts to support journalism ethics and freedom of the press. Media organizations seeking funding for specific projects that address these areas of focus may apply to the TEGNA Foundation in two annual cycles. To learn more, visit the TEGNA Foundation's Media Grants page.

About TEGNA Foundation

The TEGNA Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) - Get Report, an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Through its programs, TEGNA Foundation helps to improve lives in the communities served by TEGNA Inc., invests in the future of the media industry, encourages employee giving and contributes to a variety of charitable causes. For more information visit www.TEGNAFoundation.org.

