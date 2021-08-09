Tegan Digital Brings Fresh Look To Dallas' Premier Senior Living Community

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legacy Senior Communities launched its new website last week. The Dallas-based senior living community partnered with local agency Tegan Digital to revamp their online presence, including updated branding, photography and videography. The new site will feature the organization's two campuses, The Legacy Midtown Park and The Legacy Willow Bend, as well as The Legacy's home health care services, The Legacy at Home.

"We are so proud of the new website and all we were able to accomplish with our friends at Tegan Digital," said Alyssa Adam, chief marketing officer at The Legacy Senior Communities. "Our partnership with Tegan has enabled us to show more of the world our elevated standard of senior living. Their team continues to prove an invaluable resource for us."

As The Legacy's agency of record, Tegan Digital led strategy, design and development for the new website along with all rebranding initiatives, including a fresh adaptation of the logo and color palette. The Dallas-based agency will continue work on all marketing and advertising efforts, including TV, print, OOH, digital media, event communications and social campaigns.

"Today's seniors are digitally savvy, so we wanted to create an online experience that exceeded their expectations," said John Herrington, vice president of client services at Tegan. "Our goal was to elevate The Legacy's website to the same superior standards that represent every other aspect of their company."

The Legacy is well respected as a pillar of service in the metroplex, with a rich history of providing excellent care to seniors and their loved ones for more than 65 years. The not-for-profit organization has recently experienced tremendous growth, opening their newest campus, The Legacy Midtown Park, early this year. The new website will serve both current residents and staff, as well as attract prospective residents during this exciting time of expansion.

"We're excited about all the opportunities that come with an updated online presence," said Adam. "At The Legacy, we strive to serve our senior community with excellence. The new site and fresh look will empower our mission for years to come."

About The Legacy Senior Communities

The Legacy Senior Communities, a Jewish-sponsored, not-for-profit charitable organization, established a solid foundation of caring for seniors and their families in 1953. The organization currently serves Dallas seniors and their families through The Legacy Willow Bend, The Legacy Midtown Park, and The Legacy at Home. For more information, visit https://thelegacyseniorcommunities.org/ .

About Tegan Digital

Celebrating a decade of service, Tegan Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Dallas, Texas. Tegan builds digital experiences that matter with partners ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.tegan.io .

