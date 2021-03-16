Teeth Whitening Market Report By Technavio Identifies Rising Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry As A Major Driver

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The teeth whitening market report by Technavio forecasts USD 840.38 million growth during 2020-2024. Amid pandemic, the teeth whitening market registered a YOY growth of 3.44% in 2020 and is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as product (whitening toothpaste, whitening strips, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

"The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry will be crucial in driving the growth of the teeth whitening market. Also, the emerging consumerism through digital and social media will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period", says an analyst at Technavio.

The increasing awareness about dental health and physical appearance has led many consumers to opt for dental veneers, crowns, whitening procedures, and inlays or onlays cosmetic treatments. These treatments enhance the visual appearance and the health of teeth. In addition, rising awareness campaigns through social media platforms by vendors and the growing media coverage on dental practices have been crucial in driving the growth of the market.

Teeth Whitening Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product:

Based on product, the whitening toothpaste segment led the market in 2019.

The whitening toothpaste segment is expected to generate maximum revenue to the market due to the increasing availability of whitening toothpaste in online stores.

Also, the benefits of whitening toothpaste such as tartar protection are expected to contribute to the growth of the whitening toothpaste segment.

The market growth in the whitening toothpaste segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

38% of the market growth will originate from APAC and the region will offer several opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Factors such as economic growth and the resultant increase in spending power, changing lifestyles, and the shifting preference from traditional oral care home remedies to modern products will drive the growth of the teeth whitening market in APAC.

China is the key market for teeth whitening in APAC.

is the key market for teeth whitening in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Teeth Whitening Market: Major Vendors

The teeth whitening market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including Brodie & Stone International Plc, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Co., Ultradent Products Inc., and Unilever Group.

