Teen Hustl Honored By U.S. Chamber Of Commerce As Young Entrepreneur Business Achievement Award Finalist

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced Teen Hustl from Broomfield, Colorado as one of the finalists for its annual Dream Big Awards . The Awards, presented by Chase for Business with support from MetLife, celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America's economic growth.

"Over the last several months, small business owners have faced challenge after challenge. Yet, despite these challenges small business owners never stop innovating, pivoting, taking risks, working hard, and dreaming big," said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Small Business Policy. "Small businesses are a critical and vibrant sector of the U.S. economy. The U.S. Chamber is proud to celebrate the very best in American small business through our Dream Big Awards."

The Dream Big Awards program includes Business Achievement Awards to recognize excellence in eight categories and reflect the leading businesses in each of the following areas: community support and leadership, emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, veteran-owned, woman owned, young entrepreneur, and small business of the year. This year's finalists were selected from a record of over 700 applicants.

The Young Entrepreneur Business Achievement Award recognizes the success of one small business and honors its contributions to the growth and diversity of the American economy. This award recognizes small business owner, founder or co-founders, aged between 14 and 25 who have attained outstanding business achievement.

"I created Teen Hustl not only to provide a safer, eco-friendly, community-based delivery service by teenagers on bikes and electric scooters to local neighborhoods but to provide the same opportunities that millions of teenagers had decades ago across America delivering newspapers to their local neighborhoods," said Jack Bonneau, 14, Founder and Chief Evangelist of Teen Hustl. Teen Hustl offers teenagers the opportunity to experience and develop work, life, and social skills: while providing a great, community connected delivery service.

Award winners will be announced at the virtual Dream Big Awards program on Thursday, October 15 at 2:00pm ET.

About Teen HustlTeen Hustl's dual mission is to provide a safer, eco-friendly, community-based delivery service nationally while providing teenagers opportunities to experience and develop work, life, and socials skills that will benefit them their entire lives. Teen Hustl is expanding nationwide. For more information visit www.TeenHustl.com.

Teen Hustl Media Contact Steve Bonneau 720-663-9760 256065@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teen-hustl-honored-by-us-chamber-of-commerce-as-young-entrepreneur-business-achievement-award-finalist-301147771.html

SOURCE Teen Hustl