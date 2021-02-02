Teen Driving School Relocates, Adds West Valley Location, & Offers Exclusive Promos

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DrivingMBA, the industry leader in driver education, has moved its Scottsdale location. The new site is located at 17787 N. Perimeter Drive, Suite A115 in Scottsdale.

DrivingMBA has graduated over 15,000 students from the program since opening their doors over a decade ago and has become known as one of the Valley's most comprehensive teen driver training programs. Research shows, motor vehicle crashes are the number one cause of death among teenagers in the U.S. and most of these fatal collisions occur within six months of a driver obtaining a license. That is why proper driver training is essential to keeping teens safe on Valley roads.

"For any family considering registering their teen for driver training, this is the time to do it. We learned early on that standard driving training isn't enough to keep Valley teens safe on the roads," said Maria Wojtczak, Chief Operating Officer at DrivingMBA. "Our mission is to save lives and we believe in the power of education and providing our students training and tools based on research and science to help them become competent, responsible and safe drivers for the rest of their lives. Our unique approach combines simulation with on-road lessons for a one-of-a-kind experience." Wojtczak added.

DrivingMBA is opening a second facility to provide their award-winning drivers training to students in the Northwest Valley. The new location is located at Il Palazzo at Arrowhead Ranch, 5940 W. Union Hills Drive, Suite D210 in Glendale. A Grand Opening Special of 25% savings is being offered to the first 10 students that enroll in a package with 10 hours of on-road lessons. This includes the Drive Certification, Driving Fundamentals or Defensive Driving packages. Call (480) 948-1648 and mention code GRAND25 to register and receive the discount.

DrivingMBA also offers programs for Adult Drivers, Exceptional Learners and Fleet Drivers. For more information visit, https://drivingmba.com/ or call (480) 948-1648 to speak with an Enrollment Counselor.

