Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. ( Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (TGP) - Get Report, has declared a cash distribution of $0.2875 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This corresponds to $1.15 per common unit on an annualized basis.

The cash distribution is payable on August 13, 2021 to all common unitholders of record on August 5, 2021. Teekay LNG's common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.

About Teekay LNG

Teekay LNG is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG and LPG services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 47 LNG carriers, 23 mid-size LPG carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification terminal. Teekay LNG is a publicly-traded master limited partnership formed by Teekay Corporation (TK) - Get Report as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common units and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "TGP", "TGP PR A" and "TGP PR B", respectively.

For Investor Relations enquiries contact:

Ryan HamiltonTel: +1 (604) 609-2963Website: www.teekay.com