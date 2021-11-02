Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
TEDxBoston Reveals Speakers For 'Ideas In Action' Event

Advancing Education & Stimulating a Community of Impact, a shared mission of the Event Host The 'Quin House
Author:

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  TEDxBostonannounces the schedule of 50+ speakers for their event on November 4 th, 2021, which will take place for the first time at The 'Quin House, Boston's newest private social club located in the Back Bay.

The 14-hour hyper-immersive event hosted by producer, John Werner, examines a world that is changing like never before. Infused with thought-provoking topics which aim to inspire powerful, scalable solutions for interlocked challenges which face us today, this event draws upon its spectrum of multidisciplinary experts to share their perspectives.

"TEDxBoston is focused on spreading knowledge and inspiration, showcasing some of the most impactful speakers with compelling stories they want to share ," said Werner, who has been involved with TEDx for 13 years and is a natural connector of people driving change. "A shared commitment to education is what makes The 'Quin House a perfect venue for this event. We are looking forward to using the power of storytelling to bring light to some of the world's biggest challenges and solutions."

This single day event will feature brief talks from world-class speakers representing a diverse set of communities. The day is broken up into six blocks: force, velocity, heat, reaction, fragmentation and ultimately, fusion. Speakers include:

  • Genetics Professor at Harvard Medical School  David Sinclair
  • Four-time Olympian  Angela Ruggiero
  • Journalist and Author  Mark Bittman
  • Director of Precision Vaccines at Boston's Children's Hospital  Ofer Levy
  • Executive Founder of Way to Wellville  Esther Dyson
  • Serial Entrepreneur  Steve Papa
  • Filmmaker and Founder of URU: The Right to Be Entertainment Non-Profit  Crystal Emery
  • CEO at Year Up  Gerald Chertavian
  • CEO at Tertill, and Co-Founder of iRobot  Helen Greiner
  • Healthcare Revolutionary  Jamie Heywood
  • 2021 Massachusetts Teacher of the Year  Jennifer Hedrington
  • Serial Entrepreneur & Former President of Tesla  Jon McNeill
  • Decathlete & World Record Holder, Team USA  Jordan Grey
  • MIT Lemelson Awardee  Ramesh Raskar
  • Avid Surfer & Artist  Kitty Pechet
  • Broadcaster and Retired Professional Soccer Player  Charlie Davis
  • Pilot, BETA Technologies & US Air Force Officer  Laura Caputo
  • Professor of Regulatory Biology Laboratory at Salk Institute,  Sachin Panda
  • CEO & Co-Founder at Gaiascope  Lauren Kuntz
  • Dancer and CEO of Beauty in the Streets  Snap Boogie
  • MIT PhD and soon to be at Google's Deep Minds  Mina Khan
  • Computational Geneticist & Harvard Professor  Pardis Sabeti
  • Sexual Abuse Prevention Activist  Pennie Saum
  • Harvard Business School Professor  Rosabeth Moss  Kanter
  • Holocaust Survivor  Sylvia Ruth Gutmann

A full list of talent in attendance can be found HERE. The event is free to TEDxBoston invited guests and 'Quin members who will look forward to serendipitous connections and setting ideas into action for global impact.

About TEDxBeaconStreetTEDxBoston, formerly TEDxBeaconStreet, is one of the most innovative TEDx events in the world. Widely recognized in the TED and TEDx community for our unique vision, multi-generational emphasis, diverse and open audience, Ideas in Action theme, and Adventures throughout the year, it is our aspiration to be a Laboratory / Test Kitchen bringing innovation to the TED world. We value our audience and community as much as we value our speakers, creating a powerful community dedicated to lifelong learning and setting ideas into action. Learn more at www.tedxboston.com

About The 'Quin House Housed in one of the Back Bay's most historic and glamorous buildings, The 'Quin House - formerly the 1888 Algonquin Club - is an aesthetically-stunning playground that aspires to inspire and enrich its community through its thoughtful programming, epicurean adventures, world-class art collection and through its philanthropic arm, The 'Quin Impact Fund. Encompassing 56,000 square feet, The 'Quin House is a six-floor architectural gem reimagined by Founders Sandy and Paul Edgerley alongside Creative Director Ken Fulk, and Managing Director, Matthias Kiehm .Comprised of four restaurants, six lounges, three bars, eight guest quarters, a roof deck, a fitness and wellness center as well as a collection of private event spaces, the club brings together a varied cross-generational group of the regions' interesting and interested leaders, creators and innovators. Learn more at www.thequinhouse.com.

SOURCE The 'Quin House