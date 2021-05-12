TEDU BREAKING NEWS: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Tarena International, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TEDU

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tarena International, Inc.

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) - Get Report resulting from allegations that Tarena may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT:On April 30, 2019, the Company filed a Form NT 20-F Notification of inability to timely file a Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the SEC. The Company stated the delay in filing the Form 20-F was due, in part, to, "the independent audit committee of the registrant's board of directors [. . .] conducting a review of certain issues identified during the course of the audit of the registrant's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, including issues related to the registrant's revenue recognition."

On this news, the price of Tarena ADSs fell 1.2% to close at $5.02 per ADS on May 1, 2019, damaging investors.

On November 1, 2019, Tarena announced the results of its independent investigation. Tarena revealed issues surrounding revenue and expense inaccuracies, conflicts of interest and related party transactions, and interference with the external audit processes which meant that financial statements from 2014 through 2018 could not be relied upon and would have to be restated.

On this news, the price of Tarena ADSs dropped 9.4% to open on November 4, 2019, the next trading day, at $0.76, further damaging investors.

