Ted's Tacos And Cantina Set To Reopen May 1

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ted's Tacos and Cantina will reopen its Uptown Oklahoma City location on May 1, 2021. The Cantina was closed for necessary foundation repairs caused by February's historic snowstorm.

"When we announced we were closing temporarily, we expected it might only be for one, maybe two weeks, at most," David Foxx, chief operations officer for Ted's Tacos and Cantina, said. "However, the damage was more extensive than we could imagine. Soon, two weeks turned into three months, but we're ready to get back open and serve our community again, especially before Cinco de Mayo next week."

Perseverance and overcoming obstacles are not new to Foxx, who has been in the restaurant industry for over 30 years and with Ted's for the past 13 years. Still, this restaurant's opening was a journey he wasn't expecting.

"We had planned to open in late summer, but COVID-19 caused far more delays than we could've anticipated," Foxx explained. "Then, when we finally set our grand opening date set, our power was knocked out by another historic weather event, forcing us to push that date back again."

Once the Cantina was finally able to open, Foxx said they saw tremendous success and were beginning to gain popularity within the neighboring community. Then, the storms and freezing weather hit again.

"All week before closing, we were adjusting schedules, closing early, pushing through what was another tough week for all restaurants," Foxx said. "That Saturday morning, our manager showed up and found a completely flooded restaurant after a pipe burst and poured out water all night. It was an unbelievable sight."

Now, with the repairs finally complete and the restaurant ready to reopen, Foxx knows the Cantina is pretty much starting over.

"It's almost like we're a brand new restaurant again. We'll be working hard to not only get our loyal guests back but promoting ourselves to new ones who didn't get a chance to try us out before the storm," Foxx said. "We're planning to host an official reopening event very soon, but in the mean time we'll be enjoying some fun evenings out on the patio, and then hopefully, plan to open a couple more Cantina locations very soon."

Beginning Saturday, May 1, Ted's Tacos and Cantina, located at 600 NW 23rd St., Suite A, will be open Sunday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. - 10 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 7:30 a.m. - 12 a.m. The restaurant will be open for dine-in, including indoor and patio seating, to-go, and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats, and GrubHub. For more information, visit TedsTacoCantina.com.

About Ted's Tacos and Cantina

Ted's Tacos and Cantina is Oklahoma City's newest fast-casual Mexican restaurant and bar located in the historic Uptown 23rd Street District. Offering specialty tacos, shareable appetizers, build your own margaritas, and one of the best patios in Oklahoma City, the Cantina provides a relaxing atmosphere perfect for drinks after work or watching the big game with friends. For more information, go to TedsTacoCantina.com or follow us @TedsTacoCantina on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

