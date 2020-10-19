Tectonic Metals Inc. To Webcast Live At OTC Markets Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference, October 20, 2020 At 4:30 ET / 1:30 PT

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TECT; OTCQB: TETOF) ("Tectonic" or the "Company"), today announced that Tony Reda, Founder, President and CEO, will present live at the OTC Markets Global Metals & Mining Investor Conference, Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Please join us as Tony updates the market on recent developments at Tectonic's Tibbs Gold Project in the Goodpaster Mining District, Alaska and discusses next steps.

DATE: Tuesday, October 20, 2020 TIME: 4:30 ET / 1:30 PT LINK: https://bit.ly/3lAKeK3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Tony questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About Tectonic

Tectonic Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. Key members of the Tectonic team were involved with Kaminak Gold Corporation, the Company that raised C$165 million to fund the acquisition, discovery and advancement of the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon Territory through to the completion of a bankable feasibility study before selling the multi-million-ounce gold project to Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Goldcorp) for C$520 million in 2016.

Tectonic is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery and development of mineral resources from district-scale projects in politically stable jurisdictions that have the potential to host world-class orebodies. Whether at home or at work, the Tectonic team is grounded on the following core values: passion, integrity, patience, focus, perseverance, honesty, fairness, accountability, respect and a play big mindset. The Company works for its shareholders and is committed to creating value for them.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tectonic-metals-inc-to-webcast-live-at-otc-markets-global-metals--mining-investor-conference-october-20-2020-at-430-et--130-pt-301154543.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com